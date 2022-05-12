NHMP holds lecture on leadership skills

Islamabad : The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday organised a motivational lecture for its officers and staff to enhance their leadership and crisis management skills in challenging situations.

The NHMP Mobile Education Unit organised the session at the beat office where senior officers and staff including Chief Patrolling Officer Said Ahmed Khan participated in the session.

The session was held under the direction of Deputy Inspector General of NHMP North Zone Dr Mazhar ul Haq Kaka Khail.