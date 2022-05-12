Aikman believes Pakistan can beat India

LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team's head coach Siegfried Aikman believes that his team can beat India any day.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of training camp ahead of Asia Cup 2022, Aikman said though India is a tough opponent his team can beat it.

"India is a strong team regardless of changes they made for Asia Cup," he said. "But we have a strong squad. We can beat India's any team any day," he said.

The former Dutch player also highlighted the system of Indian hockey. "India has strengthened their team by expanding the players' pool. They have 40 players out of which they make two teams and play on regular basis," he said.

"Developing such a system has helped them grow in hockey and compete strongly at international level," he added.

While talking about Asia Cup expectations, Aikman said their aim is to qualify for World Cup next year. "Our first aim is to beat India and thus finish in top four to qualify for the World Cup which is scheduled next year," he said.