IHC asks parliament to review PTI govt’s social media laws

Th IHC building. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday referred the social media rules framed by the PTI government to the National Assembly for review, directing clubbing all petitions on the issue. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the order while hearing PPP leader Farhatullah Babar’s petition.

The CJ remarked, “The government has now changed and those who were in the opposition previously and were opposed to these rules, are now in power.” “Wouldn’t it be better for the government to consult the stakeholders and resolve the issue?” he suggested.

The CJ called Babar on the rostrum and remarked that his party was in power now, so it should rectify the rules. Babar suggested referring the matter to the parliament, which would be a test for the present government.

The CJ agreed, saying let the parliament look into the matter, and the court would consider the report once it was submitted. The court also issued notices to the chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, secretaries of the Cabinet Division and the Ministry of Information Technology.