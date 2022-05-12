380-litre tainted juices discarded

LAHORE:An enforcement team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday discarded 380-litre substandard juices during a raid on a beverages factory on Jaranwala Road.
Meanwhile, PFA has imposed a hefty fine on a beverages factory over adulteration and counterfeit. PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the food authority took action against the food business operator (FBO) for filling inferior quality juice in the low-grade packaging.
He said that the authority also witnessed the abundance of cockroaches, lizards and flies in the production area during the raid. Apart from that, workers of the factory did not have medical certificates. The DG directed FBOs to use food-graded material for packaging keeping in view the principles of hygiene.
