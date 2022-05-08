Inam Ghani (Left) and Ashter Ausaf. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The federal government carried out transfers and postings at high level in different departments on Saturday.

The government removed Inam Ghani as Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police. A notification in this regard has also been issued while Additional IGP Khalid Mahmood has been given the additional charge of the IGP Motorways.

Inam Ghani, according to the notification, has been directed to report to the Establishment Division. Ghani has also served as IGP Punjab during the tenure of former chief minister Usman Buzdar.

Meanwhile, the federal government on Saturday nominated Ashter Ausaf as the new Attorney-General of Pakistan (AGP). Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had expressed his desire to give the constitutional slot to Ashter Ausaf after Khalid Javed Khan had resigned as Attorney General last month following the ouster of Imran government. “I have met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and during the meeting the prime minister expressed his desire to appoint me as Attorney-General,” Ashter Ausaf told The News.

He said that he had told the PM that it would be an honour for him to serve as the Attorney-General of Pakistan. He, however, said that the prime minister had sent the summary to the president in this regard but a notification was yet to be issued. “I did not know and my wife told me that news was there about my appointment as Attorney-General,” he said.

The slot of Attorney General is a high constitutional office. Under Article 100 of the Constitution, the president appoints a person qualified to be appointed Attorney-General of Pakistan.

Advocate Ashter Ausaf, who had earlier served as AGP in 2016 and also served as law adviser to ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, is considered very close to the Sharif family. He had also served the PMLN government as Advocate-General for Punjab twice from 1998 to 1999 and 2012 to 2013. Similarly, he had also served as Prosecutor General of the province from 2011 to 2012.

On the other hand, Water & Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain has tendered his resignation, citing personal commitments.

In a letter dated 5th May, 2022 to Prime Minister, Muzammil Hussain stated that he would be unable to proceed in the position of chairmanship moving forward due to personal and family compulsions and would like to request for acceptance of his resignation from what he described as onerous assignment. “I will be leaving with an utmost sense of fulfillment at what Wapda has been to achieve during this time and feel confident that this vibrant team of competent and committed professionals I leave behind will be able to complete the projects within stipulated timeline as part of our strategy for Decade of Dams.”

He recalled that he had been honoured with the chairmanship of Wapda since August 24, 2016 and since then, the Wapda team achieved some outstanding milestones such as commissioning of several projects which were subject to complications and delays previously like Neelum Jhelum, Kachhi Canal, Tarbela 4th Extension and Golen Gol.

This phenomenal contribution has been possible due to the unflinching resolve of my team, support of the government and through continuous legal patronage of the honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan, he acknowledged.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, while reacting to resignation of Lt. Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain from the post of Wapda chairman, said he was an exceptional professional who combined passion, competence and patriotism. My worry is that his departure might adversely affect our critical decade of dams programme, he observed.

Shaukat Tarin, former finance minister, commented that Gen Muzammil was a professional and very innovative. He had our complete support and hence was persuaded to continue after his first term. Sorry to see him go, he regretted.

Hammad Azhar, ex-energy minister said the Wapda chairman was among four high performers removed/resigned from this what he called imported govt. Muzammil despite initiating speedy work on multiple dams has to resign.

Meanwhile, Federal Ministry of Information has accepted the resignation of Pakistan Television (PTV) Managing Director Amir Manzoor and appointed Grade-21 officer of Information Group Mubashir Tauqeer as the new PTV MD, reported private news channel on Saturday.

Mubashir Tauqeer is serving as additional secretary in the Information Ministry. Amir Manzoor was appointed by the former information minister Fawad Chaudhry.

The Establishment Division also notified transfers and postings of various officers in federal bureaucracy.

Altamash Janjua, PM Office Deputy Secretary, has been transferred to Gilgit-Baltistan and Abdul Wahab Soomro has been appointed as new PM Office Joint Secretary.

Akhtar Hayat, who was posted in Balochistan, has now been directed to report to the Establishment Division.

Asim Arshad, Additional Secretary, Power Division, has been made Officer on Special Duty (OSD). Arshad Majeed has been appointed as Additional Secretary Power Division.