NHA to build interchange near Sector H-16

Islamabad : National Highway Authority (NHA) has planned to build an interchange at 17th Avenue near Sector H-16 on link road from Grand Trunk (GT) Road and Motorway.

An official of NHA told APP on Saturday that basically the 'construction of an interchange' at 17th Avenue (H-16) on Islamabad Link Road from N-5 to Motorway M-1/ M-2 Interchange, was a project related to Ministry of Interior which had requested NHA to take up the project on deposit work basis.

He said that the project construction time would be finalised subject to preparation of feasibility, detailed design and availability of financial resources. He said that the interchange would also provide alternate link to sectors I-15 and I-16.