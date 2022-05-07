Fake ‘SHO’ booked for harassing girl

LAHORE:A suspect impersonating himself as an SHO and involved in sexual harassment of a girl visiting a restaurant on Eid day in Iqbal Town along with husband has been booked.

The case was registered on complaint of the father of the victim who in his statement asserted that his daughter along with her husband and brother-in-law went to a nearby restaurant to have food.

The suspect at the restaurant harassed her by hurling nasty comments and showing money with dirty gestures. Frustrated when they left the restaurant, the suspect not only followed them but also stopped their bikes, torture the girl and also groped her.

DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan vowed to arrest the suspect at the earliest. Bike driver arrested for biting warden: A suspected rash bike driver was arrested for biting a traffic warden after he stopped him for issuing ticket in Garhi Shahu on Friday.

Reportedly, a traffic warden Umar had stopped a suspected motorcyclist identified as Razzaq for rash driving.

The suspect was so frustrated over it that he bit the warden on his arm.

The suspect was arrested and a case has been registered against him.

Valuables gutted: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in a house in Gulshan-e-Ravi on Friday.

Reportedly, it started as a minor fire in the house situated near Shehnai Palace in A-Block. Nearby people tried to control it but on failure, they called rescue teams.

Fire fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Eid day challans: City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) has registered at least 35 cases against one wheeling and racing during the Eid holidays.

As many as 4542 challans were issued against underage drivers and 799 challans worth Rs2000 were issued each against 799 bikes.

At least 790 bikes were impounded for rash driving.