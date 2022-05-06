CDA, FWO to complete Rawal Dam Flyover by Sept

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) with the support of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) had revived the Rawal Dam Flyover Chowk project to meet the deadline for completion of work in another four months

“As per directives of prime minister, we have revived the project and will meet the deadline of September as given to us, " an official of CDA said. The official said that the Asphaltic base course for the slip road towards Serena Hotel has been completed. This is a major slip road and forms a major part of the project and now has been completed. As for balance works, the CDA sources revealed that FWO has been mobilised and by 15th May will be employed in full force to complete the project before the designated timeline in consonance with the instruction of PM.

Meanwhile, FWO has also been employed for Islamabad Highway. CDA has decided to complete the entire stretch from Gulberg to Rewat as partial interventions do not yield full solutions. Therefore, the CDA management has handed over Gulberg to Railway Bridge to FWO as well as Korang bridge.