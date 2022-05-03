Iran summons Swedish envoy

Tehran: Iran said it had summoned Sweden’s ambassador following a request by prosecutors in the Nordic country for life imprisonment for a former Iranian official.
The foreign ministry in Tehran late Sunday "strongly condemned" the arrest and trial of Hamid Noury, 61, as "illegal" and called for halting the proceedings and for his release. Noury, who has been on trial in Stockholm since last August, faces charges including crimes against humanity and war crimes for being involved in what the court heard were the executions of a large number of prisoners in the 1980s.
Lawyers for Noury, who was arrested at Stockholm airport in November 2019, have denied he was present for the alleged killings. The prosecution said the prisoners were members of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK), an exiled opposition organisation which Tehran considers a "terrorist group" and has banned since 1981.
The MEK were initially supporters of the 1979 Islamic Revolution led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini that ousted the shah. But it rapidly fell out with Tehran, backed Iraq’s Saddam Hussein in the Iran-Iraq war and was blamed for a string of attacks in the early 1980s. Swedish ambassador Mattias Lentz was summoned following a trial session Thursday when prosecutors requested the maximum penalty of life imprisonment for Noury.
Lagos: A three-storey mainly residential building has collapsed in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos, killing nine...
Copenhagen: Denmark on Monday reopened its embassy in Kyiv, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod announced during a surprise...
Manila: Eight people died, including six children, when a fire ripped through a poor community in the Philippines...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday slammed his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for...
Washington: US First Lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia this week to meet with displaced Ukrainian...
Ouagadougou: Rescue workers are racing against the clock to save eight miners who have been trapped for two weeks in a...
Comments