Sheikh Rashid says his life in danger

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed Sunday that PMLN leaders were planning to kill him, while they were also trying to attack Imran Khan's planned long march on Islamabad, Geo News reported.

Speaking during a press conference here, Sh Rashid said that his life is in danger because the Sharif family and other PMLN leaders wanted to get rid of him. "I have registered a case against seven people at the Secretariat Police Station as my life is in danger," he said. "I have also written a letter to the top five institutions of Pakistan in which I have stated that if anything happens to me, then these seven individuals, including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, and Rana Sanaullah, must be questioned."

The former interior minister said that as soon as the PMLN came into power, they removed the names of a hundred people from the Exit Control List (ECL). “I request the army to scrutinise the list of people who have been removed from the ECL”.

He said that the PMLN, soon after forming the government, started transferring all those people who had initiated investigations against them. “They are coming up with fake cases against [PTI] members which are putting a burden on the judiciary,” he said. “Now it's upon the court to dispense justice.”

Sh Rashid then criticised Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah and said, “This man will push this country into a civil war, therefore, he should be stopped.” “How could they make this lunatic person the interior minister of the country?” Sh Rashid questioned. “This man only wants bloodshed.”