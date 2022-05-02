Mother, four children killed near Quetta

QUETTA: A woman and her four children were found slain in Kuchlak, an outskirt area of Quetta. Police confirmed the incident and said that the unidentified accused killed the woman and her four children by slitting their throats with a sharp-edged object. The deceased children included two boys and as many girls, aged between five to 11 years.
PESHAWAR: The decisions taken by the University of Malakand Senate in its meeting held in September 2021 could not be...
KARACHI: A glowing Hania Aamir arrived at Nueplex Cinemas, her bubblegum pink outfit offset by glimmering...
LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd has diverted gas supplies of fertilizer plants to power sector, sparking fear...
Masjid-e-Nabvi’s incident was unfortunate and planned jointly by Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid, says Hanif Abbasi
KARACHI: PMLQ leader Moonis Elahi has said that when decisions are in favour of the Sharifs, courts open at night and...
IMF does not present solution. It is predatory by design and in nature. It waits for the prey to fall in the trap. It...
Comments