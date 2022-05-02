 
Monday May 02, 2022
Mother, four children killed near Quetta

By News Report
May 02, 2022

QUETTA: A woman and her four children were found slain in Kuchlak, an outskirt area of Quetta. Police confirmed the incident and said that the unidentified accused killed the woman and her four children by slitting their throats with a sharp-edged object. The deceased children included two boys and as many girls, aged between five to 11 years.

