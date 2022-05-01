Napoli crush Sassuolo 6-1 to end miserable run

MILAN: Cagliari’s chances of staying in Serie A took a hit on Saturday with a 2-1 home defeat to Verona, while Napoli bounced back from recent woes by thumping Sassuolo 6-1.

First-half goals from Antonin Barak and Gianluca Caprari for Verona left Cagliari three points above the relegation zone with all their rivals in the battle against the drop yet to play.

The Sardinian team, who pulled a goal back in the 57th minute through a superb free-kick from Joao Pedro, are three points above Genoa and Salernitana who both sit just inside the bottom three.

Genoa face Sampdoria, who are also fighting against relegation, later on Saturday while Salernitana travel to Atalanta on Monday hoping to continue their three-match winning run which has increased hopes of a miracle escape act.

Napoli have effectively secured a place in the Champions league after blitzing Sassuolo, with Dries Mertens hitting a brace in a display which boosted spirits in Naples after falling away in the title race.

Luciano Spalletti’s side are third, four points behind league leaders AC Milan who host Fiorentina on Sunday, after crashing in four goals in the first 21 minutes through Kalidou Koulibaly, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano and Mertens to secure the points against a flat Sassuolo.

Mertens netted again nine minutes after the break before Amir Rrahmani made it six with 10 minutes remaining.

Just as important for Napoli is the 12-point gap between themselves and fifth-placed Roma.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma have four games left to play beginning with Bologna on Sunday and the maximum they can reach is Napoli’s current tally of 70 points.

But even if Napoli lost all three of their remaining fixtures and Roma won all of theirs, the two draws between the two sides and Napoli’s far superior goal difference make it almost impossible for Roma to make overtake their rivals.