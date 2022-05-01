Biased views

This refers to the article, ‘Wiping the SNC scale’ (April 30) by Dr Ayesha Razzaque. The writer has brought forward a strong case for rolling back the Single Nation Curriculum (SNC). She has also explained how this ‘national’ curriculum is in violation of the 18th Amendment.

The people behind the SNC have remained indifferent to the protests by a majority of people so far. The writer has rightly said that the SNC is a regressive ideology, and one believes that it was implemented to reinforce one man’s simplistic anti-Western worldview.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA