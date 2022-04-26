New ministers inducted in AJK PM’s cabinet take oath

MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Monday administered oath of office to a new batch of ministers who have been inducted in PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ cabinet.

The swearing-in ceremony held at the PM House was attended by the AJK premier Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Speaker Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Riaz Gujjar, Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, and members of the AJK Legislative Assembly.

Of those who took oath of the office included Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Chaudhry Ali Shan, Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed, Abdul Majid Khan, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani, Muhammad Akmal Sargala, Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed and Chaudhry Yasir Sultan. It may be recalled here that two members of the PM’s cabinet including Khawaja Farooq Ahmed and Chaudhry Akhlaq Ahmed had already taken oath of their office last week.