False narrative

Imran Khan’s controversial narrative of his exit from Pakistan’s power corridors is worsening day by day. Pro-Khan people strongly believe Khan’s clouded conspiracy theory. His inflexible stance recklessly refutes the highest forum of the state. The two meetings of the NSC have bluntly rejected Imran’s claim, but the former PM seems unconvinced.
Many countries have some degree of interference in the domestic affairs of other countries, but it does not necessarily mean that they are hatching conspiracies against those nations. Khan’s arrogant stance is nothing but a pack of lies.
Sardar Wadho
Shahdadkot
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to an issue that usually occurs in the month of Ramazan: price hikes...
A few days back, I happened to meet a security guard of a private company. He told me that he earned Rs12,500 per...
Pakistan took a total of $20 trillion loans in the last three and a half years, during the rule of a popular...
Development and public welfare projects launched with taxpayers’ money must continue even after a change of...
In March, former prime minister Imran Khan gathered a large crowd and announced that he had a surprise for them. He...
Gender inequality refers to the unequal and biased treatment of individuals on the basis of their gender. This...
Comments