False narrative

Imran Khan’s controversial narrative of his exit from Pakistan’s power corridors is worsening day by day. Pro-Khan people strongly believe Khan’s clouded conspiracy theory. His inflexible stance recklessly refutes the highest forum of the state. The two meetings of the NSC have bluntly rejected Imran’s claim, but the former PM seems unconvinced.

Many countries have some degree of interference in the domestic affairs of other countries, but it does not necessarily mean that they are hatching conspiracies against those nations. Khan’s arrogant stance is nothing but a pack of lies.

Sardar Wadho

Shahdadkot