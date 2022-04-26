AIOU admission in masters programmes

Islamabad:Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has offered admissions to MA/MSc programs in the second phase of spring semester 2022. The students can apply till May 9 with late fee charges.

According to the HEC policy, these admissions have been offered for the last time. Admissions in Teacher Training Programs including Associate Degree in Education (ADE), B.Ed, MA (Education) and M.Ed are also open. Admission forms and prospectuses for all these programs are available online on the University website and candidates can apply online.