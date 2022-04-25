Ex-NA Speaker contacts JI chief Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Former Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaisar on Sunday made a telephone call to the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq and sought his party's support in chalking out a joint strategy against the incumbent coalition government.

A spokesman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the two leaders also discussed the ongoing political situation in the country and deliberated on possible cooperation. The spokesman said that the former NA Speaker also sought a meeting with the top JI leader to discuss political issues in the prevailing political scenario.

“A meeting between leaders of two sides is expected in near future,” he said, adding that PTI desires Jamaat's support in the wake of blatant US interference in Pakistan's internal affairs. This is telephonic contact of PTI leadership with Jamaat-e-Islami central Ameer in less than a week time. Earlier, the PTI chairman also called Sirajul Haq after a gap of four and half years and discussed with him possible cooperation in joint strategy against the regime. It is believed that the Asad Qaisar contacted Sirajul Haq on directives of his party's top leader.