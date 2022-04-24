Growth linked to political stability

LAHORE : Political parties should show maturity for improving economic conditions and political stability in country as an atmosphere of instability prevails at the local level due to foreign interference in Pakistan's economic and political policies and it affects everyone at national level.

These views were expressed by the participants in Jang Economic Session on “Growing political tension – how conducive business environment evolve?” The panelists were DrIhsan Malik, Qaisera Sheikh, Muhammad Ali Mian, and Aima Mehmood while moderated by SikandarLodhi.

DrIhsan Malik said recent political incidents tells that politics has become a business. Politicians should think about the future instead of the past. Non-development spending is the biggest pressure on the national economy. Buying and selling assembly member with Rs6 billion is a shameful act.

He called for focusing on decision-making in the national interest, as compromise on economic policies was not appropriate. The world powers have never wanted Pakistan to stand on its own feet and the common person knows that the people can no longer be fooled.

Qaisera Sheikh said the situation in Punjab was deteriorating after Islamabad while businesses were badly affected but public only understand inflation while inflation was not a new thing nor is the current government entirely to blame for it. She asked for resolving commoners kitchen problem on the first priority alongside keeping the business community on board to resolve the economic issues.

Muhammad Ali Mian said political instability continued for the last two decades. No government has been able to formulate long-term policies. There should be an economic wing between the political parties. Balanced economic policies must be formulated to improve the economic situation. The focus should be on formulating long-term policies for the betterment of the country's economy. He asked the PTI to end rallies and protest to end the instability. Good policy of the one government should not be stopped by the next government. There is an urgent need for devising a policy to reduce inflation and unemployment.

Aima Mehmood said that the political parties should establish democracy in their ranks first to solve the economic problems of country and lay the foundation of a unified national economic system. All political parties fight for their rule without having any plan of action. Unemployment is on the rise in the country at the moment and country is facing economic crisis which could create Sri Lanka like crisis. She observed that inflation adversely affected majority of public while young women do not have access to most of the employment opportunities and those who are doing small business have to go through a long process to get a bank account. The media, the chamber, all together must improve the economic situation of the country.