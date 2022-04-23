Hussain Elahi to be opposition leader in NA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) has nominated Hussain Elahi as the opposition leader in the National Assembly.
According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the nomination for Hussain Elahi as the opposition leader in the National Assembly had been signed by Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi and Ms Farakh Khan.
Chaudhry Salik Hussain, son of former prime minister and president PMLQ Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, took oath as a federal minister on Friday, while Secretary General PMLQ Chaudhry Tariq Basheer Cheema had already taken oath in the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the first phase.
