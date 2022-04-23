Major martyred in Balochistan terror attack

Pakistan Army's Major Shahid Basheer who was martyred during the skirmish between security forces and terrorists. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A young officer of the Pakistan Army was martyred while a soldier was injured in a clash with terrorists near the Awaran district of Balochistan on Thursday night.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on the night between April 21 and 22, terrorists raided a security forces post in the general area of Kahan, near Awaran, Balochistan. Having successfully repulsed the raid, the escaping terrorists were pursued to the nearby mountains. At one of the blocking positions established to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and security forces. During the skirmish, a valiant son of soil Major Shahid Basheer embraced Shahadat, and another soldier got injured while causing heavy losses to the terrorists.

Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the ISPR said in a statement.