Major martyred in Balochistan terror attack

RAWALPINDI: A young officer of the Pakistan Army was martyred while a soldier was injured in a clash with terrorists near the Awaran district of Balochistan on Thursday night.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on the night between April 21 and 22, terrorists raided a security forces post in the general area of Kahan, near Awaran, Balochistan. Having successfully repulsed the raid, the escaping terrorists were pursued to the nearby mountains. At one of the blocking positions established to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and security forces. During the skirmish, a valiant son of soil Major Shahid Basheer embraced Shahadat, and another soldier got injured while causing heavy losses to the terrorists.
Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the ISPR said in a statement.
MULTAN: The Multan Waste Management Company on Friday launched a special cleanliness operation around all the mosques...
FAISALABAD: Five new corona cases were reported here on Friday. According to a spokesperson for the Health Department,...
MULTAN: The Punjab Food Authority imposed fine on eight factories and food outlets for manufacturing substandard and...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid has nominated Hussain Elahi as the opposition leader in the National...
FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan on Friday stressed the need...
LALAMUSA: Unscheduled suspension of electricity has created problems for the people in the holy month of Ramazan.The...
Comments