Inquiry launched against NTDC MD over multiple

graft charges

By Munawar Hasan

LAHORE: The Auditor-General of Pakistan has launched a high-profile inquiry against Manzoor Ahmad, incumbent Managing Director of National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) over alleged multiple serious financial irregularities.

According to a letter, dated April 18, 2022, titled â€œSubmission of fact finding report in respect of complaint against MD NTDC Manzoor Ahmadâ€, the probe is said to be concluded in seven days.

The Director General Audit Power Lahore has directed to submit comprehensive fact-finding report against various allegations mentioned in different complaints within seven days.The issues of complaints include illegal appointment of MD NTDC Mr.Manzoor Ahmad; unjustified payment of retention money made to M/S Usman & company (Rs. 27.953 million and loss of Rs.66.39 million); issuing of bogus clearance certificate by the GM Technical NTDC and ignoring the pending discrepancies in HVDC Transmission Line Project; non transparency in award of different contracts, including 220 KV grid station Noshehra, 500 KV grid station at Faisalabad, 500 KV grid station CASA 1000 project, work of 100 KM line from Afghanistan border to Noshehra awarded under CASA 1000, Tacno Economic Study for 765 KV line in World Bank sponsored DASU Power Plant transmission line project, consequences consistent of HVAD transmission line under CPEC, corruption/malpractices in land acquisition for 500 KV grid station Chakwal, illegal increased in contract price of work for the construction of 220 KV transmission line Chashma-Bannu, and illegal payment made on Neelum Jhelum crop compensation Rs2 billion.