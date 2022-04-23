US to help improve Pak trade volume, says envoy

LAHORE: US Agency for International Development’s (USAID), Pakistan Regional Economic Integration Activity (PREIA), the Ministry of Commerce, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Pakistan jointly organised Trade and Investment Forum here on Friday.

Acting US Consul General in Lahore Kathleen Gibilisco joined 150 public and private sector representatives from Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan at the forum. Kyrgyz Ambassador to Pakistan Totuiaev Ulanbek Asankulovich and Director General TDAP Shahzad Ahmed Khan Rajput represented their respective countries. The forum aimed to create opportunities for the business communities of both countries, encourage dialogue on prospects for increasing bilateral trade and investment flows. The forum also aimed to develop linkages between the public and private sector stakeholders and introduce new business and investment opportunities that can lead to the socio-economic uplift of both countries.

A 45-member delegation from Kyrgyz Republic visited Pakistan from April 19-22 to participate in two Trade and Investment Forums in Islamabad and Lahore. The keynote remarks of the participants underscored the importance of utilising the geostrategic locations of Pakistan and Kyrgyz Republic to bolster economic ties within the region.

The Forum brought together more than 150 public and private sector stakeholders including representatives of trade development authorities and free economic zones, traders, industry unions, trade associations, chambers of commerce and industries, investors and businesspersons from Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Talking on this occasion, Acting US Consul General in Lahore Kathleen Gibilisco said that the United States supports improving Pakistan’s trade volumes, particularly with Central Asian Republics through USAID’s PREIA. “The project assists Pakistani and Central Asian businesses by supporting trade promotion initiatives, organising trade exhibitions and business forums, facilitating bilateral trade deals and partnerships and increasing awareness of untapped opportunities for trade and investment between countries,” she said.