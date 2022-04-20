Diplomats attend ‘Suhoor’ function

Islamabad : Ambassadors, diplomats, bureaucrats, corporate executives and heads of financial institutions and banks attended a grand ‘Suhoor’ function at the Islamabad Marriott Hotel.
The event was hosted by Hashoo Group Chief Operating Officer Haseeb Gardezi and Chief Financial Officer Shakir Bhura at the Marquee.
The turquoise and gold setup was inspired by the current month of fasting and consisted of beautiful lanterns, glittering lights, cut work crescents and stars, and trees adorned with fairy lights. A sumptuous spread of food was served at the beautiful poolside terrace.
