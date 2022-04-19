SCB appoints new head of CPBB

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) on Monday announced appointment of Saadya Riaz as head of consumer, private, and business banking (CPBB).

Riaz has been associated with the bank for 17 years. Prior to this appointment, she has held a number of key management positions with the bank. For past five years, she has led affluent client segments, at a global level based out of Singapore.

Previously, she has worked in the Africa & Middle East Region (AME), as regional and country head of segments, AME and UAE, and as country head wealth management, priority, and international banking for Pakistan. Riaz holds an MBA in Finance from the Institute of Business Administration, IBA – Karachi.

Commenting on her appointment, Rehan M. Shaikh, chief executive officer at SCB said her deep insights of the market coupled with wealth of international experience would enable the bank meet evolving and fast-growing industry and client needs.