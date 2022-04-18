Shehbaz not to remain PM if honourable judge cancels his bail: ex-minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice President Ch Fawad Hussain Sunday said if a “gherat-mand” (honourable) judge cancelled Shehbaz Sharif’s bail, he would not remain a dummy prime minister.”

In a tweet, Fawad said both Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were on bail in a money-laundering case of Rs40 billion and on the day, “a formal statement of the offence was to be made against them but the court gave them a long date, allowing them to become the prime minister and chief minister, respectively.”

“Now the question is that if a self-respecting judge cancels their bails, then the dummy prime minister would not remain in office,” he added. In another tweet, he contended that President Dr Arif Alvi had denied having removed the Punjab governor and added the powers to remove the governor lies with the president, and so far no such summary had landed in his office.

Therefore, he added Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema would continue to discharge his services as governor. “Peshawar and Karachi have manifested that the country is ready for a soft revolution. God willing, each Pakistani city will become Tahrir Square. The call for the end of the 'imported government' is about to come. Be ready and wait for the call from Imran Khan,” he said in a tweet.