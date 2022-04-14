ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has summoned National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal today to brief it on total recoveries made by the NAB from politicians, bureaucrats, businessmen, housing societies and book adjustments.
According to the PAC agenda for today (Thursday), the committee has sought a briefing from the NAB chief on total recoveries, also including cash recovery from housing societies, from other agencies/ entities like FBR and Customs, total embezzled from government treasury and private entities/ individuals and from banks.Though the agenda of the meeting was released on Wednesday, the NAB was still silent on whether or not the NAB chairman will attend the meeting.
