Tauqeer Shah made PM’s principal secretary

Tauqeer Shah. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has selected Tauqeer Shah as his principal secretary. His posting has been notified by the government.

A respected civil servant, Shah qualified for civil services in 1991 as part of the 18th Common batch. His first posting was in Bahawalpur. Shah holds a graduate degree from the University of Manchester. He has three fellowships from Columbia University, Brown University and Duke University. During training, he topped the staff college of civil service.

Shah has already served as principal secretary to Shehbaz Sharif when he was Punjab chief minister. He also has experience in the international arena. He has served in the United Nations, International Labour Organization and International Trade Center. His last posting was as ambassador to the World Trade Organization at Geneva.

He was also chosen for the post of secretary of the National Health Services, but the previous government cancelled his posting before he could join. Though qualified, the previous government did not promote Shah to Grade 22 owing to his perceived proximity with Shehbaz.