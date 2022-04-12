PTI protesters slammed for burning MQM-Pakistan flag

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has condemned the burning of their party flag at the hands of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protesters on Sunday night in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood.

In a press statement released on Monday, the MQM-P said that propaganda against the armed forces, and the national security institutions and their heads is not only tantamount to being the enemy of the nation but is also a shameful act.

The MQM-P said that the burning of their flags at the hands of PTI activists during their political procession hurt the sentiments of the Muttahida’s supporters and activists. This act of the PTI, according to the MQM-P, is tantamount to playing with fire. The Muttahida warned the PTI against taking their political differences to a new level of animosity.

The MQM-P said that information has been coming in from different cities of Pakistan that the PTI is pushing the country towards anarchy. The Muttahida said PTI chief and ousted prime minister Imran Khan should refrain from praising India, and should stop propagating Indian agenda in Pakistan.

The spokesperson for the MQM-P requested the army chief and the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of the burning of their flag at the hands of PTI activists, and take action against those involved in such a heinous act. The Muttahida said the PTI is disseminating propaganda against national security institutions of the country and their leaders.