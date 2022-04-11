Goffin wins sixth ATP title in Marrakech

MARRAKESH, Morocco: Belgian David Goffin rallied past Slovak Alex Molcan 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to lift his sixth career ATP title on clay in Marrakech on Sunday.

Goffin, ranked 74th, struggled to find his feet early but a break on his rival’s serve at 6-3, 2-1, 40/15 put him on course of victory in just under two hours.

The 65th-ranked Slovakian missed a forehand drop shot to lose his break advantage in the second set with a missed backhand drop shot in his next service game putting Goffin a break up.

Goffin broke early in the decider, staving off a break point in the eighth game to seal victory in the pair’s second meeting. The Slovakian won in January in Melbourne.