Goffin wins sixth ATP title in Marrakech

MARRAKESH, Morocco: Belgian David Goffin rallied past Slovak Alex Molcan 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to lift his sixth career ATP title on clay in Marrakech on Sunday.
Goffin, ranked 74th, struggled to find his feet early but a break on his rival’s serve at 6-3, 2-1, 40/15 put him on course of victory in just under two hours.
The 65th-ranked Slovakian missed a forehand drop shot to lose his break advantage in the second set with a missed backhand drop shot in his next service game putting Goffin a break up.
Goffin broke early in the decider, staving off a break point in the eighth game to seal victory in the pair’s second meeting. The Slovakian won in January in Melbourne.
