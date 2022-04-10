Pakistan conducts successful test of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile being test-fired. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday conducted a successful test flight of the Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on his Twitter handle.

The test flight was aimed at revalidating various designs and technical parameters of the weapon system.

Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division (SPD), other officials and a team of scientists witnessed the successful launch of the missile.