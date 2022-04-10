Pakistan conducts successful test of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday conducted a successful test flight of the Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on his Twitter handle.
The test flight was aimed at revalidating various designs and technical parameters of the weapon system.
Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division (SPD), other officials and a team of scientists witnessed the successful launch of the missile.
KARACHI: Azam Khan, the Principal Secretary of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has written a letter to the interior...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is looking for an NRO from the opposition and has sought guarantees that the new...
KYIV, Ukraine: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Saturday in a “show of...
A woman carrying food bags walks past pepole queuing outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in...
The Islamabad High Court. Photo: The News/File ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has directed the interior...
Imran Khan holding the alleged letter. Photo: Screengrab of PTIV videoISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet late Saturday...
Comments