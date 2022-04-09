NHA employees protest in front of FBR office

Islamabad : Leaders of the NHA Employees Joint Action Committee have demanded that the FBR and CTO immediately reinstate the NHA accounts, says a press release.

The work has come to a standstill, which is severely hampering the national development of the organisation and has ruined the economic and social security of thousands of employees. Addressing a protest rally outside, NHA employees carried placards with protest slogans.

The protesters added that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s all accounts have been frozen, as a result of which the payment of dues to the contractors has stopped and projects of national importance for construction and repair of roads are being delayed and additional burden on the department is increasing and the country’s economy. In addition, NHA employees will be paid for their March pay, medical and transport and housing taxes.

The non-payment in the month of Ramazan is a matter of concern. During the protest, the employees demanded immediate restoration of NHA accounts so that the economic murder of the employees could be stopped. Demonstrators said that within 48 hours If not restored, protests will be held in front of the CTO office on Monday at 10:30 a.m.