Prince William out of trouble as King Charles faces Andrew scandal fallout

Prince William remains safe from the ongoing fallout due to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest as King Charles faces growing pressure to abdicate.

According to reports, the former Duke of York’s arrest has stirred questions about palace conduct in the past.

And even though Charles issued a statement saying the law must take its course and promised full cooperation with the investigation, critics are urging him to abdicate the throne.

Meanwhile, a US entertainment site cited experts saying William is unlikely to be affected which would keep him out of the controversy.

"It's time for Charles to step down,” a critic penned on social media, while others defended him.

"There is no cover-up. Leave the dutiful innocent king alone. Vultures,” one royal fan wrote.

Another added, "The King will be the King until he stops breathing. William would want that, and it's not like this forever."

Speaking on it, a former palace aide said, "There is deep anxiety inside royal circles. Even if Andrew is never charged, the reputational damage is significant.

“Charles has tried to distance the institution from his brother, but history shows that scandals rarely remain contained."

On Thursday, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested and later released under investigation on suspicion of misconduct in public office.