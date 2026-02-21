Princess Eugenie, Beatrice's major plan with King Charles revealed after Andrew arrest

King Charles also released a statement after arrest of his borther Andrew

The royal insiders have revealed Princess Beatrice and her sister Eugenie’s major plan with King Charles following the arrest of their father Andrew.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the York sisters are set to hold “crisis talks” this weekend with King Charles.

The outlet, citing a close family insider, reported Eugenie and Beatrice will be holding ‘crisis talks’ this weekend, not only with each other, but likely with their uncle, King Charles, who remains fiercely protective of them.

The report further says not only do the sisters stand to lose financially, and in social status, but what trust is left in their father-daughter relationship is at stake.

It further said Beatrice and Eugenie are described as “very distressed” and “utterly horrified” after the ex-Duke of York was detained on his birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Moreover, royal expert Ingrid Seward has claimed Eugenie and Beatrice will be feeling ‘incredibly angry’ with Andrew, and probably ‘pretty cross’ with their mother as well.

Sarah’s name has come up time and time again in the Epstein files, and it doesn’t look good, the expert said and added, ‘They’ll be asking how both their parents could be so stupid.’

Meanwhile, King Charles said in a statement after arrest of his borther, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.”