Former Duke of York Andrew reportedly made a big demand to his elder brother King Charles before arrest, which immediately created tension.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from police custody on Thursday evening after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66 on Thursday, had been questioned all day by detectives from Thames Valley Police.

Earlier, before his arrest, royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed Andrew demanded King Charles to ship his favorite horses to Norfolk hideaway.

The insider told the expert, in the days leading up to his relocation within the Sandringham Estate, Andrew made it clear he expected his favorite horses to follow him.

“Everything else was being stripped away,” one insider says. “The horses were the last piece of control he had.”

Andrew’s demand immediately created tension.

As per the sources, Sandringham currently stables only racehorses — not private riding horses — meaning any accommodation would require new staff, new security, and fresh expense.

The insider said, “You don’t just ‘move a few horses. You move grooms, vets, security protocols. It’s a rolling bill.”

Another close source said, “There was a feeling of, ‘How much more are we expected to absorb?’”

Even as legal clouds gathered, Andrew appeared focused on preserving personal comforts.

The spy tells Rob Shuter, Andrew was planning ‘riding routes, not legal defenses’, adding “That tells you everything about where his head was.”