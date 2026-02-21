Sarah Ferguson leaves Andrew 'furious' with stunning move: 'It's all-out war now'

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew are both feeling the ‘squeeze so that’s made everything more volatile’.

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly left her former husband Andrew ‘furious’ with her latest move as they both are looking for ways to earn some cash.

According to a report by the Heat World, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice parents both see Middle Eastern movers and shakers as their way of digging themselves out of a big black financial hole.

The report, citing the royal insiders, claims “Sarah and Andrew are both eyeing up paydays in the Middle East whilst panicking about their rapidly shrinking bank accounts – and it’s getting seriously competitive as they tap up the same contacts and stab each other in the back to gain the upper hand.”

The royal source further claims the former Duke and Duchess of York are both feeling the ‘squeeze so that’s made everything more volatile’.

“They don’t have any hope of earning money in the U.K. and they are quickly running out of money,” the close confidant added.

However, the mole said Andrew is not nearly as ‘motivated’ as Sarah is.

Sarah has a ‘real fire in her belly’, the insider claimed.

“She's seen all the money in the Middle East, so she very quickly put her focus on reaching out to her contacts there. She met a lot of these people via Andrew, but she would be quick to insist that she built these relationships after he simply made an introduction,” the source further claimed and added “But he’s furious, he blew a gasket when he found out she’d already hit up all the same people he was going to get loans from. It’s all-out war now.”