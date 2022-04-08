South Asian Games arrangements reviewed

LAHORE: The organising committee of the South Asian Games 2023 has decided to establish the games secretariat in Lahore and forms sub-committees to coordinate with each other for the smooth and successful conduct of the event.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani presided over an important meeting to review arrangements and other details of South Asian Games 2023 at Secretary Office Punjab Stadium on Thursday.

The establishment of South Asian Games 2023 Secretariat in Lahore was finalised while venues, transportation, accommodation and other facilities were discussed in detail during the important meeting.

Additional Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Syed Waqar ul Hasan, Director General Pakistan Sports Board Col (retd) Asif Zaman, Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan, Secretary POA Khalid Mehmood, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Rabbani said that overall 27 sports disciplines will be competed in South Asian Games 2023 out of which 14 will be staged in Lahore. “The venues of two sports disciplines will be decided in the coming days”.

Rabbani further said that best accommodation and other facilities will be provided to all participating international contingents and their officials during the South Asian Games 2023. “We will make top class arrangements for the mega event. The holding of South Asian Games in Pakistan will portray the country’s soft image among the international community,” he added.

Additional Secretary IPC Syed Waqar ul Hasan on this occasion said that the international sports stars will be provided best security and other facilities during SAG 2023. He said Pakistan is a peaceful and sports loving country where all international sports events could be organised quite smoothly. “The sports culture will further grow in our country after the successful holding of the South Asian Games,” he said.