Monday April 04, 2022
Peshawar

JAMRUD

April 04, 2022

JAMRUD: District administration sealed seven factories for spreading pollution in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district and issued warnings to three of them.

The factories, set up in a populated area, caused pollution and also created various diseases, among which chest and cough have been common. According to the Jamrud administration, they have taken this action in accordance with the law.

