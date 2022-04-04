JAMRUD: District administration sealed seven factories for spreading pollution in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district and issued warnings to three of them.
The factories, set up in a populated area, caused pollution and also created various diseases, among which chest and cough have been common. According to the Jamrud administration, they have taken this action in accordance with the law.
MANSEHRA: The prices of vegetable and fruit have surged to a record high in the recent weeks with the advent of...
PESHAWAR: Showing strong reaction to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the National Assembly, Awami...
PESHAWAR: As many as 21 corona patients are under treatment in two major hospitals in Peshawar - Khyber Teaching...
KOHAT: A foolproof security plan was made to maintain law and order in the district during the month of Ramazan.The...
MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz former tehsil councillor, Mian Abrar Shah, on Sunday said that Mansehra was...
LAHORE: The government has completely failed to control the overcharging on daily use perishable items while remained...
Comments