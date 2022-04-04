More centres

The Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts several exams to fill in the vacant posts of Grade 9, 14, 16, and 17. Unfortunately, the institution has only one test centre which is located in Quetta. It becomes almost impossible for residents of Gawadar and Turbat to travel to Quetta to take their exams. Besides paying a large amount of money in cab and bus fares, these students also have to cover accommodation expenses.

The Balochistan government is requested to establish more test centres across the province so that people can take their exams with ease.

Abrar M Peshbeen Baloch

Karachi