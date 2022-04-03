First Ramazan today as moon sighted

A member of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee sighting the Ramazan moon through a telescope. - Twitter

PESHAWAR: The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Saturday announced that the Ramazan moon had been sighted and Sunday would be the first day of the fasting month in the country.

The meeting of the official Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was held at the Auqaf Hall in Peshawar with its Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in the chair.

A large number of Ulema and members of the committee attended the meeting.

Though the weather was not clear in Peshawar, the committee received moon-sighting testimonies from Islamabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Karak, Lahore and other areas.

On the basis of the testimonies, the Reut-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made the announcement about the beginning of the holy month of Ramazan. He made the announcement at a press conference after the meeting of the committee.

The unofficial Ruet-e-Hilal Committee headed by Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai also held its meeting at Masjid Qasim Ali Khan. It also endorsed the decision of the official Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and announced the commencement of the holy month. It may be mentioned that last year the meeting of the official Ruet-e-Hilal Committee took place in Peshawar after many years in a bid to build consensus on the beginning of the holy month across the country on the same day.