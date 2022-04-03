Over 450 male, female players feature in grand cycling event

LAHORE: A 30-km grand cycling competition was organised by Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) M Usman at Ring Road here on Saturday.

Cyclists from all provincial and Lahore clubs including a large number of children, men and women participated in 10 professional categories during the cycling race. In total, more than 450 cyclists competed in 10 categories.

The race was divided into 10 different categories. As many as 57 cyclists participated in amateur race category and covered a distance of 30-km.

Races were also held in amateur male and female category from 18 to 40 years age groups with 80 participants covering a distance of 30 kilometers. Participants in the professional male and female race also covered a distance of 30 kilometers. Eight women competed in this category of race. Kids covered a distance of 4 kilometers in the under-12 category.

In the professional male race, Syed Aqib came first, Abid Siddique second and Talal Khan third. In the professional women’s competitions, Rabia Garib came first, Naila Jafri second and Kunza Malik third.

Girls also covered a distance of four kilometers in the under-14 category. 14 girls tried their luck in this race category. A distance of 19 kilometers was covered in the category of amateur female under-18 years. 22 girls participated in this category of race. Participants in the amateur women’s category over 18 years covered a distance of 19 km with 36 girls participated in this category of race. Twenty-five cyclists took part in the amateur boys’ under-18 race.

The first position holders in the Professional Men and Women category above 40 years were given a cash prize of Rs1 lakh with medals. Cash prizes and shields were also given to the first position holders in the amateur category. Special prizes were also given to the kids.

Commissioner Lahore M Usman distributed cash prizes and shields among the winners of all categories.

Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) M Usman said that today was a big day for the cycling community in City’s history. He announced that the event must be made annual event. “The cycling community wanted us to compete on the main road because generally, during Saturdays and Sundays there was less traffic”.

Commissioner said that cycling was not only a healthy activity but also a good habit and to make roads of Lahore cycling friendly administration would go a long way. He said to promote such activities all agencies including police and Rescue 1122 were also offer their services.

DC Lahore Omar Sher Chattha specially participated in the mega-cycling event. COMCL Syed Ali Abbas, ACG Usman Jalis, Zeeshan Nadeem were also present in the event.