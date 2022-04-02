New US sanctions after North Korean missile tests

Washington: The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on a North Korean research organisation and four subsidiaries for their role in developing intercontinental ballistic missiles, after recent tests by the nuclear-armed state.
North Korea said a launch on March 24 was a successful test of a Hwasong-17 missile -- a long-range ICBM that analysts say may be capable of carrying multiple warheads -- which it first unveiled at a military parade in 2020.
Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian on Friday in the flashpoint occupied West...
Tunis: Tunisia has summoned for questioning the speaker of the dissolved parliament for "conspiracy against state...
Frankfurt: An officer in the German army reserve has been charged with spying for allegedly passing information to...
London: Rates of Covid infection have hit a record high in the UK, official data showed Friday, just as free...
London: Tom Herring knows exactly what he was doing on April 2, 1982. He was 31, a member of the 3rd Battalion The...
Sydney: Australia will be forced to pay up to Aus$5.5 billion to exit a submarine deal with France in favour of...
Comments