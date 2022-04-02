 
Saturday April 02, 2022
New US sanctions after North Korean missile tests

By AFP
April 02, 2022

Washington: The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on a North Korean research organisation and four subsidiaries for their role in developing intercontinental ballistic missiles, after recent tests by the nuclear-armed state.

North Korea said a launch on March 24 was a successful test of a Hwasong-17 missile -- a long-range ICBM that analysts say may be capable of carrying multiple warheads -- which it first unveiled at a military parade in 2020.

