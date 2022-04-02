IHC dismisses Gillani’s plea against Senate chairman’s elections

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed an intra-court appeal of former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani against chairman senate’s elections and upheld the decision of the single member bench.

A two-member division bench had announced the verdict which was reserved last day. The court had given references of the referendum of former president General (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf, General Ziaul Haq and others, saying that chairman senate’s elections were not challenged before the concerned forum earlier. The inquiry on the issue was also not conducted, while the chairman senate’s elections were not only held but also seen as transparent and free from any possible rigging. The court said the petitioner could file a resolution in the Senate if he thought there was a rigging in the elections. It is pertinent to mention that earlier, a single-member bench had also terminated the case and declared it non-maintainable. While, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani had challenged the rejection of his seven votes in chairman senate’s elections by the presiding officer.