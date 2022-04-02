PM has fulfilled promise of free health facilities: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht chaired the seventh Cabinet Standing Committee meeting here on Friday.

Present in the meeting were Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Finance Secretary Iftikhar Amjad, Special Secretary Finance Silwat Saeed, Special Secretary SH&ME Dr Asif Tufail, CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission, CEO Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company, Additional Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and other officials.

Health minister and finance minister reviewed in detail the treatment facilities being provided under the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card in empaneled public and private hospitals in Punjab. Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi gave a detailed briefing on the steps taken through Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card during the meeting.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Qaumi Sehat Cards had been distributed to the 100 percent population of Punjab in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. So far, one million people have received free treatment from empaneled public and private hospitals. Prime Minister has fulfilled his promise to provide free health facilities to the all population of Punjab, she said.

Dr Yasmin said, “We have tried our best to provide maximum facilities to the people of Punjab through Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card. More than 800 public and private hospitals have been empaneled in Punjab for Qaumi Sehat Card. So far, 175,000 people have availed free kidney treatment, 135,000 patients’ cataract and 27,000 patients availed cardiac treatment and thousands have availed free caesarean section,” she informed.

Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Javan Bakht said the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Programme would prove to be a game changer. He said the government has started a new era in healthcare by providing free health insurance facility to all population. He said the government had allocated a huge amount of Rs400 billion for the health card facility to the people of Punjab.