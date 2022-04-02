Computerised domicile system inaugurated in District Central

The District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Central has become the first district to have a fully computerised automated domicile system in its jurisdiction, offering a one-window operation.

The Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Dr Asim inaugurated the computerised system at the Deputy Commissioner office on Thursday. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Waseem Qureshi and PPP divisional president Masroor Ahsan, and Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem also attended the inaugural ceremony.

According to details shared by the DMC Central, the public will easily get their domiciles through the one-window operation. Citizens will get rid of the commissioner mafia through the computerised system.

The computerised domicile centre has five computers and as many operators. Dr Asim was briefed how the information of those seeking a domicile would be put in the computer and a picture would also be taken then and there.

The deputy commissioner said that the new domicile issuance system would make the process efficient and user-friendly, and would have zero chances of duplication or fake domicile issuance. The verification, he said, would be done online as well.

“Earlier, all the domiciles which used to be issued in the DMC Central was through a manual system,” he said, adding that there was no computerised or automated system. Through computers, live biometric and live photographs, he said, people of the District Central would be issued their domiciles. “There will be one-window operation and people seeking to get their domiciles will get them easily,” he said.

The domicile, he said, would be issued the same day when one would apply for it. The best advantage of this computerised and automated system would be of verification, record-keeping and a proper backup. “There won’t be any duplication of domicile in future,” he stressed.

He said that this was a step forward for the issuance of domiciles to the people of District Central in hassle-free environment.