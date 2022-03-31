Get ready for 8-hour loadshedding from today

Islamabad : The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has issued 8-hours loadshedding schedule in the whole region including the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The concerned department will manage the day-to-day loadshedding schedule and consumers may face over 8-hour power blackout day and night from today (Thursday).

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) was observing loadshedding schedule for over a week but silently. The consumers of Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Murree, Taxila, Hasanabadal, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and several other areas were facing 8-hours loadsheding for over a week.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Senior Executive Engineer (XEN) Muhammad Saeed Makhdoom told ‘The News’ that they have issued loadshedding schedule of 8-hours. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has sent a notification to all XENs to implement 8-hours loadshedding schedule in all areas. The CEO has also been directed to manage the day-to-day loadshedding schedule, he claimed. He said that the whole Iesco region including Rawalpindi and Islamabad will face this load shedding plan.

According to a notification issued by Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) that consumers will bear this loadshedding schedule due to some technical faults in supply lines. But, it was not the factual position.

The consumers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were facing 8 to 10 hours of power blackouts in the name of maintenance work for over 6 months. The maintenance work started in September 2021 till March 2022. When the government strictly warned Iesco to end maintenance work and stopped issuing ‘Maintenance Work Permit’ then Iesco started unscheduled loadshedding in all areas for over a week.