 
close
Thursday March 31, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Without gas

March 31, 2022

The gas crisis in Hub has intensified. Several areas in the city are experiencing loadshedding of up to 20 hours. When gas is supplied, the pressure is low. Due to prolonged gas outages, residents are suffering.

Many are forced to buy overpriced gas cylinders. Coal and dry wood have also become expensive. The government must ensure that proper gas supply to the area is established and maintained.

Deedag Bashir

Hub

Comments