KMC removes encroachments in East, Central, South districts

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) carried out an anti-encroachment operation in East, Central and South districts on Wednesday.

According to the details shared by Anti-Encroachment Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui, sunshades constructed in front of various shops were demolished in the ant-encroachment operation. Along with sunshades, he said, illegally constructed stairs and walls on roads and footpaths were also demolished.

Several chairs, tables, stoves, gas cylinders of various eateries and tea shops were removed from the roads and footpaths. He said that several kiosks and puncture shops that had been illegally operating on roads and footpaths were removed, as were chicken cages outside meat shops during the anti-encroachment operation.

Deputy Director KMC Amin Lakhani supervised the operation with the support of police and the area’s assistant commissioner. In District East, the anti-encroachment operation was carried out in Manzoor Colony. During the operation on District South’s Mir Karam Ali Talpur Road food street, several kiosks on footpaths and roads were removed, and many tables, chairs, stoves and gas cylinders of eateries and tea shops were seized.

Cabins in front of shops in District Central’s Liaquatabad area were removed by the anti-encroachment team. Siddiqui said pushcarts and different hotel accessories present on roads and footpaths that were blocking traffic and pedestrian movements were seized during the operation.