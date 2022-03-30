LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar disclosed on Tuesday Prime Minister Imran did not ask him to resign in the meeting of the party’s political committee in Islamabad. “I myself offered resignation in the interest of party and country”, he told Geo News and Daily Jang.

He said he was still working as CM as his resignation had not been accepted yet. He presented his written resignation to the PM after the meeting, the CM clarified. He said he had offered resignation to PM on two occasions in the past, and was ready to quit politics if Imran Khan asked him to do so.

He reiterated his claim that some 200 MPAs, including that from allied parties, had met him and all were with PTI. “I will ensure the success of Pervaiz Elahi. He is nominated as CM by the party”, he responded to a question.

“I will write a book and tell you how I reached the CM House. I want to write my story (full of secrets) from Koh-e-Suleman to 7-Club. It will hit a record number of readers”, the CM said.

Later in a statement, the CM said he had tendered his resignation as this post was a trust of people and the prime minister. He said he resigned in the larger interest of country and his party. “I would chuck the chief ministership after the resignation is accepted”, he said and asserted he was a lieutenant of PM Imran Khan and wouldremain so. If PM Imran stayed everything else would sustain, he argued. “PM Imran Khan is my leader and I would respond to his every call while continuing to stand by the party in difficult times”, he added.



He said he did not aspire to any post but would always be loyal to PM Imran. “Posts are secondary as the main thing is loyalty to the party and the nation along with preference for the national interest. I assumed the post of chief ministership for serving the masses and worked day and night for them”, Usman Buzdar concluded.