Android may soon let users test paid games before buying

Google is reportedly testing a try before you buy feature for games on the Play Store, which could let users experience paid titles before committing to a purchase. The rumoured feature will make it easier for gamers to preview game content while helping developers avoid building separate demo versions.

How does Google Play Store’s try before you buy work?

According to the Play Store versions, 49.6.19-29 leaks, a flexible trial model for games, have been under development. This update will enable developers to set trial windows from a few minutes up to several hours.

If users buy a game during or after the trial, they will be able to pick precisely where you left off, so the jump from demo to full game is without any disruption. Every user would get one trial per game and will get a warning if you try to start another.

However, the feature seems to be only for games; it's also a possible inroad for freemium titles to provide temporary access to locked content or ad-free playing that some of the studios have already been working on, but making it an option within the Play Store would streamline the player’s experience.

Furthermore, Google has not confirmed details of its rollout, and there's no release date or design specifics.