Princess Diana's brother sends out invitations days after royal family snubbed Prince Harry
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer and his partner Prof Cat Jarman will also speak
Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has sent out invitations with a sunny view from Althorp’s Library window, into the Deer Park and beyond.
Taking to Instagram, Charles Spencer shared a sweet photo of Althorp’s Library window with invitations to authors to come to speak at the Althorp Literary Festival, which will take place on Friday 9, Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 May.
He said, “The sunny view from Althorp’s Library window this morning, into the Deer Park and beyond.
“I’m sending out invitations this weekend to authors to come to speak at the Althorp Literary Festival, which will take place here on Friday 9, Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 May.”
Prince William and Harry’s uncle also disclosed the names of the authors who had already confirmed their presence.
He said, “Those who’ve already confirmed they are coming to speak, and stay the night, include Dame Prue Leith, Antony Beevor, Jung Chang Justine Picardie and Tim Bouverie.
Spencer further said, “The Library becomes the speakers’ green room during the festival - a place for them to relax, make new/catch up with old friends, and be spoilt.
“Writing is a solitary profession, and I want this Festival to properly celebrate books and writers - all in a very relaxed and happy way.”
Tickets will be available from March 1.
Prof Cat Jarman and Spencer will also be speaking.
Charles Spencer’s invitations came days after the royal family snubbed Prince Harry on Christmas by not inviting him and his family.
